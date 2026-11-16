Leader of Germany's SPD faces challenge by former minister

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:14 IST
Leader of Germany's SPD faces challenge by former minister

Former Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said ​he would run as ​co-leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), ‌setting ​the stage for a contest to head German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's junior coalition partner. Heil, who was ‌labour minister under former Chancellor Olaf Scholz until last year, unveiled ambitions over the weekend to replace current party leader, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

Klingbeil himself had paved ‌the way for a challenge by saying last month that the SPD ‌would re-elect its entire leadership after Baerbel Bas resigned from her posts as labour minister and SPD co-chair. Heil, who oversaw an expansion of social and workers' benefits during his ministerial ⁠stint, ​told broadcaster ARD ⁠late on Sunday that he would run for the party role to allow Klingbeil to focus ⁠on his roles as finance minister and deputy chancellor.

"I am running for office to ​devote myself fully and wholeheartedly to the role of party leader," said ⁠Heil. The leadership contest will test Klingbeil's authority as he tries to steady a party hurt ⁠by ​recent regional state election losses while pledging to keep the SPD in Merz's government.

Klingbeil, however, has not yet said if he plans to ⁠run. Heil said in a letter to top SPD ranks late on Saturday ⁠that he would ⁠stand for election as co-leader at a party congress in January, without revealing a preference for a leadership partner.

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