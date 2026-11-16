As Britain seeks closer EU ties, Brexit trade-offs return

Britain and the European Union will signal at a summit ​this week their intent to work more closely with deals on food and a ‌commitment ​on defence, a stepping stone towards the stronger relationship envisaged by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Ten years after the Brexit vote, EU leaders have welcomed Burnham's decision to reopen the debate on whether Britain should rejoin or draw closer to the bloc, saying a far tougher geopolitical context requires working together.

Despite the warmer tone, the challenge of translating goodwill into concrete agreements will still be ‌evident. The two sides are expected to link food and carbon markets, but disagreements over the size of a youth mobility scheme and university tuition fees mean any package will take another six months to be signed off. Burnham will say in a speech on Monday that a new agreement can work for both sides, and that Britain's approach is: "Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive – showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges."

Britain finally left the EU, ending 47 years of membership during which it often ‌resisted the vision of "ever closer union", seeking to preserve close security ties with the United States and a more pro-business economic model. Until Burnham reopened the Brexit debate after taking office in July, it had largely disappeared from British political discourse, although polling ‌suggested voters were increasingly concluding it had been a mistake.

One EU diplomat said relations had improved significantly since the "toxic" divorce talks, and Britain's once-unthinkable willingness to realign with EU rules on food to avoid border checks showed the potential for broader cooperation. "Britain is our closest neighbour but they are difficult," said the diplomat, commenting on condition of anonymity. "Now we're in a more positive cycle and that allows for certain things to happen."

BRITAIN'S POST-BREXIT TRADE-OFFS Since Brexit, Britain has signed trade deals with Australia, New Zealand and India, and sought improved access to the EU market. UK food and drink exports to the EU were down by almost a third ⁠in 2025, compared ​to 2019.

Britain has meanwhile built an independent regulatory path in areas such ⁠as artificial intelligence, financial services and pesticides. Brexit supporters say this shows Britain can move faster and tailor rules to its own needs outside the EU. On AI, hailed as a factor behind Britain's resilient growth this year, London has favoured a light-touch approach more closely associated with the US than the EU, ⁠which regulates AI based on the risk level.

In agriculture, a British regulator approved pesticides for use in the cereal sector that had long failed to win approval in Brussels. Economic analysts say the measures under discussion are modest in economic terms. But the process of weighing whether better EU access offsets ​a loss of sovereignty or the inability to build trade ties elsewhere will have to be repeated across a wider range of issues.

Leaders are also expected to discuss defence and security, traditionally an area of British strength when in ⁠the bloc, and London wants a signal on whether its car industry can be included in the "Made in Europe" scheme designed to shield manufacturers from cheaper Chinese imports. BURNHAM'S NEXT ELECTION PLEDGE

Anton Spisak at the Centre for European Reform think tank said the main question beyond the summit was what Burnham would promise on EU ties in ⁠his ​Labour Party's policy manifesto for the next election, due by 2029. Until then, Burnham remains constrained by less ambitious commitments inherited from earlier party positions.

"Any government that really wants to see substantial economic gains from closer relationships with the EU has to consider eventually full membership," Spisak said. EU politicians say they do not expect Britain to rejoin the bloc any time soon, and that any rapprochement must respect core EU demands, including freedom of movement. But they also acknowledge the bitterness of Brexit has faded in ⁠the face of what they call Russian aggression and other shared challenges.

They do not believe Britain would rejoin the single market without being able to influence regulation, particularly in its financial services sector. According to a person familiar with Burnham's thinking, the prime ⁠minister believes closer ties could boost Britain's economy, strengthen defence and security, ⁠and help reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving in small boats. But it could also cause disquiet among some ministers.

Polling shows a majority of Britons support rejoining the EU, but that backing drops sharply when respondents consider the costs of membership and the years of negotiations required. "Economically, I guess everyone has recognised that the (Brexit) decision was not the best and the global ‌situation has totally changed," said Bernd Lange, a ‌German Social Democrat and chair of the European Parliament's trade committee.

"It's totally clear the doors are open for the UK." (Writing by ​Kate Holton, Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Ros Russell)