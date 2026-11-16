“Winner will be announced in a month”: Defence Secretary on bids made for AMCA programme

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday announced that the winners of the bid for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme will be declared in a month. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, Rajesh Singh said that the Centre hopes for faster development of the AMCA prototypes following the announcement.

He said, "Whether we are going for a fifth generation programme other than AMCA, I don't have clarity as yet. We have not taken a view on this. As of now, our fifth generation programme is AMCA. I am happy to say that the bids have been received from three shortlisted bidders, including our fellow panellist (Arun T Ramchandani, Head of L&T Defence) in consortium with a PSU." "In a month time, we will be ready to announce the winner of the race and after we hope it will lead to faster development of the AMCA prototypes for induction. Meanwhile, we will have to manage with the equipment we have and the programme we have... the large contracts for the Tejas Mk-1, which are now seeing some visibility in terms of engine deliveries," he stated.

Earlier today, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, said that the Indian Air Force will have a squadron of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A joining its fleet within the current financial year, adding that work on the next-generation LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also progressing. ACM Dixit further said that the LCA Mark 2 was expected to roll out next year, while work on the AMCA programme was also progressing.

"And then we will continue developing, and we will take it further, not only LCA Mark 1A. Now LCA Mark 2 will roll out maybe next year, and we are working very hard for AMCA also," he said. (ANI)