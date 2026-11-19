Trump's defamation case against New York Times may proceed, judge rules
A US judge in Florida on Thursday ruled that US President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House may proceed. The lawsuit, filed last year, was part of Trump's longstanding legal assault on major media companies he accused of treating him unfairly.
The case centers on a book about Trump by two New York Times reporters and three articles that he says were aimed at sabotaging his chances in the 2024 presidential election, which he won. The Times and Penguin Random House have said the lawsuit has no legal merit.