A US judge in Florida ‌on Thursday ruled that US President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the New York ‌Times and Penguin Random House ‌may proceed. The lawsuit, filed last year, was part of Trump's longstanding legal assault on ⁠major ​media ⁠companies he accused of treating him unfairly.

The case ⁠centers on a book about Trump ​by two New York Times reporters and ⁠three articles that he says were ⁠aimed ​at sabotaging his chances in the 2024 presidential election, which he ⁠won. The Times and Penguin Random House have ⁠said ⁠the lawsuit has no legal merit.