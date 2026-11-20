Canada is still seeking an interim arrangement with the United States to ease some US tariffs on its ‌goods, but Washington has shown little movement, the Canadian minister responsible for trade with the US, Dominic LeBlanc, told an advisory committee on Thursday, two people familiar with the briefing said.

US tariffs on Canadian steel, autos and lumber are set to rise in January to 50% ‌from 25%. Companies and industry associations have warned Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government that the increase could dismantle decades-old supply ‌chains and lead to job losses and factory shutdowns. LeBlanc told the Advisory Committee on Canada-US Economic Relations, which includes business leaders and politicians, that he is in regular contact with his US counterparts, but there has been little progress since talks broke down in August, said the people, who are committee members and spoke ⁠on condition ​of anonymity because the briefing was ⁠private.

"The US understands what our red lines are and our people are saying that if the US makes movement, then we can move quickly. But so ⁠far the US has made no movement," one of the people said, summarizing LeBlanc's briefing to the committee. LeBlanc's office confirmed in a statement ​that LeBlanc briefed the committee on trade talks and reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strike a mutually beneficial agreement with the US. ⁠It did not respond to a request for comment on further details.

One of the people familiar with the briefing said LeBlanc has been speaking with US Commerce ⁠Secretary ​Howard Lutnick, whose department plays a central role in administering and negotiating tariffs imposed under a US law that lets the president restrict imports deemed a threat to national security, including those on steel and autos. LeBlanc has also been speaking with US Trade ⁠Representative Jamieson Greer, who led most of the dialogue in August before the talks collapsed, the person said. The Commerce Department and Office ⁠of the US Trade Representative did ⁠not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats, have not ‌changed the course of trade ‌negotiations, the other person familiar with the briefing said.