UniCredit and Germany have reached agreement ​on the big sticking points in ​the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, a ‌major ​development in the two-year battle for control of the German lender.

The agreement, laid out in a letter from UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to ‌German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil as well as a separate statement to Reuters from the German minister, states that the merged bank's German headquarters will remain in Frankfurt as a listed entity, a key German ‌demand. But Germany has given up its insistence on naming two supervisory board members to Commerzbank, ‌in a concession to UniCredit.

A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.43 trillion) in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies in one of the most significant cross-border European banking deals in years. In ⁠the ​letter dated November 18 ⁠and seen by Reuters, Orcel said he was "prepared to commit" to a series of binding principles and thanked Klingbeil for ⁠discussions "which have allowed us to find common ground."

UniCredit also pledged to put German nationals on UniCredit's board of directors. Klingbeil, ​in his statement to Reuters, said Germany "supports a swift process and an orderly transition ⁠of control."

"We have reached common ground and UniCredit has made clear commitments to Germany as a business location, to the ⁠rights ​of Commerzbank employees and to a continued constructive dialogue with the works council in the further process," Klingbeil said, referring to a body of elected employee representatives. Orcel pounced on Commerzbank in 2024, ⁠taking the lender and the government off guard by discreetly building up a holding. Commerzbank and Berlin ⁠tried to prevent the ⁠takeover, but gave in after UniCredit amassed a stake nearing 50%.

The German government holds a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank following a bailout during the global ‌financial crisis. ($1 = ‌0.9115 euros)