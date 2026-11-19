EXCLUSIVE-UniCredit and Germany reach broad agreement on Commerzbank takeover
UniCredit and Germany have reached agreement on the big sticking points in the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, a major development in the two-year battle for control of the German lender.
The agreement, laid out in a letter from UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil as well as a separate statement to Reuters from the German minister, states that the merged bank's German headquarters will remain in Frankfurt as a listed entity, a key German demand. But Germany has given up its insistence on naming two supervisory board members to Commerzbank, in a concession to UniCredit.
A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.43 trillion) in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies in one of the most significant cross-border European banking deals in years. In the letter dated November 18 and seen by Reuters, Orcel said he was "prepared to commit" to a series of binding principles and thanked Klingbeil for discussions "which have allowed us to find common ground."
UniCredit also pledged to put German nationals on UniCredit's board of directors. Klingbeil, in his statement to Reuters, said Germany "supports a swift process and an orderly transition of control."
"We have reached common ground and UniCredit has made clear commitments to Germany as a business location, to the rights of Commerzbank employees and to a continued constructive dialogue with the works council in the further process," Klingbeil said, referring to a body of elected employee representatives. Orcel pounced on Commerzbank in 2024, taking the lender and the government off guard by discreetly building up a holding. Commerzbank and Berlin tried to prevent the takeover, but gave in after UniCredit amassed a stake nearing 50%.
The German government holds a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank following a bailout during the global financial crisis. ($1 = 0.9115 euros)