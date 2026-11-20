​Mineral Resources said ‌on Friday it ​had appointed Michael Ellis as the company's chief financial officer, effective May ‌19, 2027.

Ellis will join the Australian miner from mining services provider Perenti, where he has served as finance chief since September ‌2024. Ellis has more than 20 years of experience ‌in finance, including over a decade in the mining services sector, MinRes said in a filing to the exchange.

Jonathan Cowper, executive general ⁠manager of ​finance, will serve ⁠as acting CFO as previously announced until Ellis takes over, the ⁠company added. The appointment follows MinRes' announcement earlier this month that Mark ​Wilson, CFO since 2018, will retire at the ⁠end of this year.

Wilson remained with the firm through a major governance overhaul ⁠as ​it sought to rebuild its reputation following scandals in late 2024 involving founder Chris Ellison and a series ⁠of board departures. Perenti, in a separate statement, said Ellis ⁠would be succeeded ⁠by Simon Franich, currently vice president of finance at the company's contract mining division.