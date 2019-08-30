International Development News
Russia assured Turkey of no attacks on posts in Syria -Turkish minister

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 30-08-2019 14:49 IST
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday Russia had assured Turkey its observation posts in northwest Syria would not be attacked.

Speaking in Oslo, Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that continued attacks by Russian-based Syrian government forces in rebel-held Idlib province could unleash another wave of Syrian refugees to Europe. He added that Turkey's military, which backs some Syrian rebel groups, would leave the region only when a political solution was found.

COUNTRY : Turkey
