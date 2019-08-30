International Development News
Reuters Damascus
Updated: 30-08-2019 16:56 IST
Syrian army to cease fire in Idlib de-escalation zone on Aug. 31 - TASS

Image Credit: ANI

Syrian government forces will unilaterally cease fire in the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib region on Saturday morning, Russia's defence ministry was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Friday.

The ministry also urged armed militant groups in the region to join the ceasefire, according to Interfax news agency. Russia has been the Syrian government's most powerful supporter in its eight-year-long war with rebels and militants.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
