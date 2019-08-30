International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkey now says Iranian tanker heading to Lebanese waters, not port

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 30-08-2019 18:50 IST
Turkey now says Iranian tanker heading to Lebanese waters, not port

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday he wanted to clarify that an Iranian tanker at the center of a dispute between Washington and Tehran was headed towards Lebanese territorial waters, not a Lebanese port.

Earlier on Friday, the minister told Reuters the ship was headed to Lebanon's main port. "I didn't mean that this tanker is going to a Lebanese port, but according to the information coordinates it is heading to the territorial waters of the country," he told reporters later at an Oslo forum. "It doesn't mean that it is going to reach a Lebanese port. But for sure...it is not coming to Turkish ports either."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019