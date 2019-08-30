Trafficking racket, involving Chinese nationals, busted in Nepal: Police

Nepal police have arrested 10 people, including four Chinese citizens, here for allegedly trafficking women to China in the pretext of marrying them, officials said on Friday. The police's anti-trafficking unit rescued four women in this connection, they said.

Police said six of the arrested were Nepalese. The Chinese nationals accused were identified as Jeng Siyang Dong, Jyang Dong Hui, Kan Gyang Ping and Quin Liyang.

The Chinese nationals had obtained fake marriage certificates and were heading towards China, officials said, adding 12 mobile phones, Nepalese Rs 22 lakh, Chinese Yuan 2,300 and USD 190 were seized from them. Similar alleged trafficking cases involving Chinese nationals were reported in Pakistan in May.

Over 20 Chinese nationals had been arrested from various Pakistani cities for their alleged involvement in arranging illegal marriages of young Pakistani girls and forcing them into prostitution, according to Pakistani media reports.

