Brazil consulting with U.S., Ecuador, Chile and Israel regarding Amazon fires

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 30-08-2019 23:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@EmmanuelMacron)

Brazil is in contact with Chile, Israel, Ecuador and the United States regarding their offers to assist in fighting the fires currently tearing through the Amazon rainforest, the country's joint military chief Raul Botelho said on Friday.

Botelho added that Brazil would ask for help when it is needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Brazil
