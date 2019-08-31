REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 am GMT/6 am ET

Thousands marched in a meandering tour of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday in the pouring rain, the latest in a series of pro-democracy protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

MIDEAST-IRAN-USA Iran official says the U.S. showing 'some flexibility' on oil sales

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Saturday the United States had shown flexibility on the licensing of Iranian oil sales and this was a sign that Washington's "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran had been defeated, state media reported. The U.S.

STORM-DORIAN Hurricane Dorian swirls toward anxious Florida, packing 140-mph winds

MIAMI (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian spun across the Atlantic ocean toward Florida on Friday, becoming an even stronger Category 4 storm as residents and tourists alike hunkered down in one of America's biggest vacation destinations.

SOUTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTING-ROOF

Charleston mass shooting victims can sue the U.S. over gun purchase: court (Reuters) - Survivors of a 2015 mass shooting at a South Carolina church can sue the U.S. government over its alleged negligence in allowing Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine African-Americans, a federal appeals court said on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

U.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade teams from China and the United States continue to talk and will meet in September, but tariff increases on Chinese goods set to go in place on Sunday will not be delayed, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD Wall Street Weekahead: Retailers in the spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. retailers will be front and center on Wall Street next week as the United States imposes new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, including clothing, televisions, and jewelry.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARPER Actress Valerie Harper of 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' dies at 80

(Reuters) - Actress Valerie Harper, who won four Emmy awards playing budding feminist Rhoda Morgenstern on the classic 1970s TV series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own spinoff sitcom, died on Friday at the age of 80.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AN-OFFICER-AND-A-SPY

Persecution a point of issue as Polanski's Dreyfus Affair movie premieres at Venice VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy", a portrayal of the notorious Dreyfus Affair in 19th Century France, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to renewed controversy over the director, given his conviction for a sex crime.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-MEDVEDEV

Medvedev embraces boos to reach last 16 at U.S. Open NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a hostile crowd to secure a 7-6(1) 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in a tension-filled clash on Friday and book a spot in the last 16 of the U.S. Open.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team's final preseason game, per a published report Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition activist calls for protest march Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol calls on her supporters to hold a peaceful march in central Moscow. The authorities did not authorize the march and arrests are possible.

31 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT WW2-ANNIVERSARY/POLAND (PIX) (TV)

World leaders attend WWII commemorative events in Warsaw World leaders including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence,

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others attend a commemorative event in Warsaw to mark 80th anniversary of WW2. 1 Sep

CONGO-UN/ (PIX) (TV) UN Secretary-General in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Beni and Mangina in North Kivu province of the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to take stock of and mobilize additional support for the response to the Ebola outbreak. 1 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS WW2-ANNIVERSARY/POLAND-PENCE-ARRIVAL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Vice-President Pence arrives in Poland to mark start of WW2 U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence lands in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

1 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/JOKER (PIX) (TV) 'Joker' premieres at Venice Film Festival

'Joker', directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, receives its world premiere in Venice. The movie is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

31 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/COSTA-GAVRAS (TV)

Director Costa-Gavras honored at Venice Film Festival Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras is honored with the

Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 31 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/EMA (TV) Pablo Larrain's 'Ema', starring Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice

Chilean drama 'Ema' by director Pablo Larrain and starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice, where it is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

31 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from round three of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 31 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

