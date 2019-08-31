Over 700 people hold protests in Moscow

Around 750 people took part in an "unauthorised rally" here on Saturday as per the Russian Interior Ministry. The protests took place despite the police telling the agitators to abandon their plans, according to Sputnik. They also reminded the agitators that participating in an unauthorised demonstration is punishable by law. Protests have been raging across Moscow after opposition figures were disqualified from standing in the upcoming local elections. The opposition candidates failed to garner the signatures needed to show support, as per the authorities.

Hundreds have been arrested by the police after the recent surge in protests. Even though many have been let off, a few organisers of the protests are slated to be detained till late September. Speaking on the agitations, Russian President Vladimir Putin had outlined that while citizens have a right to peaceful protests, laws cannot be broken. (ANI)

