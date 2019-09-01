1 killed, several shot at in US state of Texas: Police

A person has been killed and several injured in US state of Texas after possibly two shooters, who hijacked a US mail truck, opened fire on random people, police said on Saturday. The shooters were driving around the city of Odessa and nearby Midland, police said.

Police urged the public to get off the road "and use extreme caution". The suspect in Midland is believed to be driving a gold-colored Toyota, while the one in Odessa is believed to be driving a stolen US Postal Service van, police said.

"There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible," Odessa police said in a Facebook message. "We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors," it said.

Police said a search is on for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available. The University of Texas of the Permian Basin told students, staff, and faculty to shelter in place.

