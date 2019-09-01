Hezbollah destroyed Israeli military vehicle near border -statement

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle near the border on Sunday, killing and wounding those inside the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Israel's military said several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, scoring hits, and Israeli forces were responding.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Lebanon's credit ratings show reform urgency -finance minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)