Hezbollah destroyed Israeli military vehicle near border -statement

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 01-09-2019 19:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle near the border on Sunday, killing and wounding those inside the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

Israel's military said several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, scoring hits, and Israeli forces were responding.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
