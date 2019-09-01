Hezbollah claims it destroyed Israeli tank

International Development News
PTI Beirut
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:04 IST
Beirut, Sept 1 (AFP) Hezbollah on Sunday claimed it destroyed an Israeli tank in northern Israel and killed and wounded those inside, a week after accusing Israel of launching a drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

Hezbollah fighters "destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks (in northern Israel), killing and wounding those inside," the Shiite group said in a statement. (AFP) IND

COUNTRY : Lebanon
