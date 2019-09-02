India builds school in eastern Jhapa district of Nepal

The Government of India on Monday handed over a newly built school infrastructure in Eastern Jhapa District, the home district of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Indian Ambassador to Nepal- Manjeev Singh Puri and Attorney General of Nepal- Agni Prasad Kharel jointly inaugurated the School Building of Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School at Gauradaha Municipality Ward No. 05 in Jhapa District.

Hikmat Kumar Karki, Minister of Internal Affairs & Law of Province No. 1 and Somnath Portel, Chairman of District Coordination Committee, Jhapa and other political and official representatives of Government of Nepal, State Government of Province no. 1 were present at the joint inauguration. "The new infrastructure constructed with Government of India's grant of NRs. 35.70 million, is a two-story school building comprising 25 classrooms, including one room for laboratory, one room for principal, one room for library, one room for staff, one room for accounts section, multipurpose-hall, separate toilets for boys and girls on each floor, compound wall and furniture," read a release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The School was established in 1965 as Primary School subsequently upgraded to Higher Secondary level in 2008, Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School is affiliated with National Examination Board (NEB) and offers plus two (10+2) programs. The school hosts about 1, 150 students of which 60 per cent are girls.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education. (ANI)

