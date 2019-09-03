International Development News
China says Hong Kong's status as part of China not up for discussion

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 03-09-2019 14:03 IST
Hong Kong's status as a Chinese territory is not up for discussion and Beijing will not sit idly by if the situation there endangers national security, China's Hong Kong affairs office said on Tuesday.

Xu Luying, spokeswoman of the central Chinese government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, told reporters the central government is confident that Hong Kong's government has the will and ability to end the violence as soon as possible.

COUNTRY : China
