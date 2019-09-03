Vegan Aus woman sues neighbours over barbecue use

A vegan woman in Western Australia said she will continue a legal fight against her neighbours, after the state's highest court dismissed her appeal seeking orders to stop them from using their barbecues, which she claimed is preventing her from going out in the backyard due to the smell of meat and fish. Cilla Carden, a resident of Perth suburb in Girrawheen, said her neighbours' activities, which included barbecuing, smoking, chairs scraping on concrete, as well as their noisy children and pet birds has robbed her of quality of life, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The woman, who is a massage therapist by profession, alleged that the wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her. Carden said she couldn't enjoy her backyard as her neighbours "deliberately allow their barbecue meat and fish smells to waft into her yard", according to the Australian news portal news.com.au.

"They've put (the barbecue) there so I smell fish. All I can smell is fish...I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," she said. The Supreme Court of Western Australia, the state's highest court, rejected Carden's claims as unreasonable and lacking in evidence.

However, undaunted, Carden on Tuesday told the Australian media that she is committed to continue a legal fight against her neighbours. "I am a good person. I just want peace and quiet," she was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

