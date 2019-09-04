Jaishankar meets Nasheed in Male

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed and discussed with him ways to work together on shared goals. Jaishankar is in the Maldives to attend the 4th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

"Great to catch up with Speaker of Majlis @MohamedNasheed. Always full of ideas and infectious enthusiasm. Will work closely to realise our shared goals," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. Nasheed, who also served as the fourth President of the Maldives from 2008 to 2012, was the first democratically elected president of the Maldives and one of the founders of the Maldivian Democratic Party.

