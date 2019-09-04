International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MTN Nigeria says all stores will be closed after anti-South African attacks

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:28 IST
MTN Nigeria says all stores will be closed after anti-South African attacks

Image Credit: Twitter(@CapricornFM)

The Nigerian division of South African telecom operator MTN said on Wednesday it will close all stores and service centres in the country until further notice after its facilities in three cities were attacked.

The facilities were attacked after days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses.

"The safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern," MTN Nigeria said in a statement.

Also Read: Expedite pace of work on construction of bunkers along IB in Jammu division: Divisional Commissioner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Nigeria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019