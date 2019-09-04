Pakistan: Bomb explosion hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 policemen injured

At least four policemen were injured in a "remote-controlled" bomb blast that targeted patrolling van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district on Wednesday, ARY reported. District Police Officer (DPO) said that the assailants used a remote-controlled bomb has left four policemen wounded in Lajbouk Biari. He added that the police van was on a routine patrolling in the area.

The wounded personnel were taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. The area was cordoned off and heavy contingents of police were deployed. A search operation is underway.

Last month, in a similar attack, five persons had lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion that took place in Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. (ANI)

