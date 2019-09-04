India planning action before Afghan peace is attained: Pak Army

Stepping up its tirade against India, Pakistan Army on Wednesday claimed that New Delhi is planning an "action" against Islamabad before Afghan peace is attained. Addressing a press conference, Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said that India should not forget the day of February 27 before opting for war.

"We are playing a role in the Afghan reconciliation process. If peace is established in Afghanistan, our troops deployed at the western border will probably be removed. India is thinking that before we remove the troops, it should take an action," he said. "Maybe India thinks that it should take action against us that would weaken us. We want to tell India that wars are not only fought with weapons and economy but with patriotism. You should not forget 27 February before opting for war," he added

Ghafoor also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and termed the abrogation of Article 370 as "immoral" step. "Recently Modi took an immoral step and repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. This is no longer a conflict of ideologies," said Ghafoor

In the aftermath of February 14 terrorist attack, India on February 26 launched an anti-terror strike against a JeM terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, in which a large number of terrorists were killed by the Indian Air Force, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. Fighter jets from the Indian Air Force had on February 27 repulsed a raid launched by Pakistani F-16 fighter jets, which prevented damage on Indian troop positions or infrastructure, after the Pakistani Air Force violated India's airspace. IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, however, was captured by the Pakistani army. He was released later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)