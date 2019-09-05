REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed on Wednesday to win the approval of enough lawmakers to go ahead with his plan to hold an early election.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-CENTRIFUGES/ Rouhani says Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will from Friday begin developing centrifuges to speed up the enrichment of uranium, as the next step in scaling back its nuclear commitments, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Bahamas staggers from Dorian's devastation; U.S. coast fears storm surge

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Survivors of Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday picked through the wreckage of homes ripped open by fierce winds, struggled to fuel generators and queued for food after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated parts of the Bahamas. CALIFORNIA-FIRE/

Divers recover bodies of all but one of 34 victims of California boat blaze (Reuters) - Divers have recovered the bodies of all but one of the 34 people who were killed when the dive boat they were sleeping in erupted into flames early this week off Santa Cruz Island, California, officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge reviewing a Justice Department decision to allow U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager CVS Health Corp to merge with insurer Aetna said on Wednesday that the agreement was legal under antitrust law.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in July, but the gap with China, a focus of the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda, surged to a six-month high. ENTERTAINMENT

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Women enjoyed a banner year in Hollywood movies and on television over the past year, notching up record highs in lead roles and gaining ground in influential jobs behind the scenes such as directors and writers, according to two studies published on Wednesday. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-CHIARA-FERRAGNI/

Fashion comes to Venice festival with Instagram star Ferragni's film VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Fashion came to the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday when Instagram star Chiara Ferragni took to the red carpet for the premiere of a documentary about her rise to global stardom as a digital influencer.

Bencic bounds into first-ever Grand Slam semi-final NEW YORK (Reuters) - Belinda Bencic reached her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, fending off Donna Vekic to win 7-6(5) 6-3 in their U.S. Open last-eight clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oracle has launched a new lower-tier tennis circuit of men’s and women’s tournaments in the United States aimed at helping professionals find more playing opportunities on the ATP and WTA Tours, the computer technology company said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay takes questions in parliament Brexit minister Steve Barclay and his ministerial team take questions in parliament.

5 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Campaigner Miller's court attempt to stop UK parliament suspension will be heard Legal campaigner Gina Miller's attempt to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Britain's parliament.

5 Sep BRITAIN-EU/BUSINESS

Government announces parliamentary business for following week The government announces what will be discussed in parliament next week. This could provide information on what opportunity those opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans will have to try to challenge him. The announcement will be made by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

5 Sep ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

New Italian government to be sworn in The new Italian government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be sworn in at the presidential palace.

5 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/TITICACA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Lake Titicaca, once considered Andean deity, faces pollution threat Isaac Callizaya, 39, has lived on the shores of Lake Titicaca all his life, growing up in an island fishing community near the southern tip of the high-altitude waterway. He has seen big changes since. Many from his village have moved away to nearby cities, while the growth of urban areas towards the edge of the lake has created a mounting problem of pollution.

5 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Brexit showdown between prime minister and parliament set to continue Thursday. Brexit showdown between prime minister and parliament set to continue Thursday.

5 Sep USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO (PIX)

Mexico-U.S. deadline on migration drive due to expire A 90-day deadline for Mexico to curb significantly U.S.-bound migration from Central America expires today, according to Mexico's government.

5 Sep ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/VENEZUELANS (PIX) (TV)

'The first thing you think is to leave': Venezuelans in Argentina fear crisis -again Venezuelans who had fled to Argentina to escape political and economic collapse at home are now starting to get a sense of deja vu, as inflation in their adopted home ramps up, the peso crashes and a recession deepens.

5 Sep EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SERBIA (TV, PIX) (PIX) (TV)

Serbia accuses Croatia of using excessive force against migrants Serbian refugee agency accused Croatia of having used excessive force against migrants from Africa and Asia trying to reach Western Europe. Croatia has denied accusations, but a group of migrants told Reuters they had been badly beaten by the Croatian border police before pushed back to Serbia.

5 Sep BRITAIN-EU/NO-DEAL

EU diplomats discuss contingency preparations for no-deal Brexit Lower-level EU national diplomats meet in Brussels to discuss preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

5 Sep RUSSIA-FORUM/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum which is traditionally attended by Asian leaders. This year's guests include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FRANCE-COCKEREL/COURT (TV) Maurice the crowing cockerel learns his fate in French court

Maurice, the cockerel whose shrill dawn crow landed him in court accused of noise pollution, learns his fate. The dispute, which has run for two years has become a symbol of a culture clash between life-long residents of Ile d'Oleron and the wealthy second-home owners who arrive with the urban likes (and dislikes). 5 Sep

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

5 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT MYER HLDG-RESULTS/

Australia's Myer to report FY results Department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd is set to report its full-year result on Thursday. 5 Sep

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data

Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. 5 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

SAUDI-CENBANK/ (TV) Saudi central bank holds annual news conference

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority publishes annual report at a news conference with the central bank head and top officials. 5 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

Toronto film festival kicks off 10 days of movie premieres and celebrity appearances Stars and directors converge for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

5 Sep FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/A HERDADE (TV)

Portuguese film 'A Herdade' screens in Competition at Venice Portuguese director Tiago Guedes premieres his Competition entry 'A Herdade' at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

POPE-MOZAMBIQUE/ (PIX) (TV) First full day of pope's visit to Mozambique

The day includes visit to the president at the presidential palace, speech to authorities and diplomatic corps, Inter-religious meeting with young people, meeting with bishops, priests, nuns and religion teachers. 5 Sep

