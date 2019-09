International Consolidated Airlines Group SA:

* BRITISH AIRWAYS SAYS WE REMAIN OPEN TO CONSTRUCTIVE TALKS WITH BALPA TO RESOLVE THE PAY NEGOTIATIONS, BUT WE DO NOT BELIEVE THE UNION IS ACTING IN GOOD FAITH

* BRITISH AIRWAYS SAYS OUR CUSTOMERS NEED THE CERTAINTY THAT BALPA WILL CALL OFF THE STRIKES FOR GOOD, NOT JUST FOR TWO DAYS NEXT WEEK Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)