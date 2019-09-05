International Development News
Trump's Middle East envoy Greenblatt to resign after plan released -officials

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 20:48 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, plans to resign once the long-delayed U.S. peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians that he has been working on is released, officials said on Thursday.

Greenblatt, who had intended to stay only two years when he began working at the White House in early 2017, is eager to return to his wife and six children who stayed behind at their home in New Jersey, the officials said.

COUNTRY : United States
