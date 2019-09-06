International Development News
Huge plumes of smoke billow across Hong Kong harbour

Updated: 06-09-2019 15:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Huge plumes of smoke billowed across eastern Hong Kong harbor on Friday close to a traditional fishing village popular with tourists, according to Reuters witnesses.

Black clouds of smoke could be seen above the village of Lei Yue Mun. Police told Reuters they had received a report of a fire at a restaurant, although it was not immediately clear if that was the same case.

COUNTRY : China
