Huge plumes of smoke billow across Hong Kong harbour

Huge plumes of smoke billowed across eastern Hong Kong harbor on Friday close to a traditional fishing village popular with tourists, according to Reuters witnesses.

Black clouds of smoke could be seen above the village of Lei Yue Mun. Police told Reuters they had received a report of a fire at a restaurant, although it was not immediately clear if that was the same case.

