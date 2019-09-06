International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong restaurant fire sends plumes of smoke across harbour

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 06-09-2019 15:22 IST
Hong Kong restaurant fire sends plumes of smoke across harbour

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Huge plumes of black smoke billowed across eastern Hong Kong harbour on Friday after a fire broke out at a restaurant in a traditional fishing village frequented by tourists, the government said.

Smoke clouds of smoke could be seen above the village of Lei Yue Mun, where authorities said fire services had been deployed to deal with the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Ten staff were evacuated from the scene and no casualties had yet been reported, the government said.

Also Read: Suburban harbour line services restored in Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019