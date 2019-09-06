International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall over North Carolina- U.S. NHC

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 06-09-2019 18:47 IST
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall over North Carolina- U.S. NHC

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Atlantic hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The category 1 hurricane is located about 5 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing a maximum sustained winds of 90 miles-per-hour (150 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019