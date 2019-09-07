International Development News
Hurricane Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 43 -media

Reuters Bahamas
Updated: 07-09-2019 09:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@WMO)

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen to 43, according to media reports late on Friday.

NBC, citing a representative for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, said the official count is now 43 and the number is expected to rise significantly.

The Washington Post reported that 35 people died in the storm on the Abacos Islands and eight in Grand Bahama. Search and rescue operations are continuing.

