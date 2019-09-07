REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong protesters plan to block one of the world's busiest airports on Saturday after a night of violence in which police used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up crowds, the latest clashes in 14 weeks of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

MIDEAST-IRAN/TANKER Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 photographed off Syrian port Tartus-U.S. satellite firm

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 at the centre of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers, which went dark off Syria earlier in the week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus, Maxar Technologies Inc., a U.S. space technology company said on Saturday. SPACE-EXPLORATION/INDIA-MOON

India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon BENGALURU (Reuters) - India lost contact with a spacecraft it was attempting to land on the moon on Saturday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, in a setback to the nation's ambitious plans to become the first country to probe the unexplored lunar south pole.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRE Australia's east coast battles more than 100 bushfires, 21 homes destroyed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian firefighters battled strong winds and fast-moving blazes on Saturday as they worked to contain out-of-control bushfires that have destroyed at least 21 homes across two states on the country's east coast. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN-USA Hurricane Dorian floods island as it swipes North Carolina then heads north

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian briefly made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, hitting the beach-fringed barrier islands with powerful winds and battering waves days after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble. CALIFORNIA-FIRE

California boat fire victims likely died of smoke inhalation LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The disclosure raises questions over whether crew members, who told investigators they tried desperately to rescue the passengers in their below-decks sleeping quarters, were already too late to save them by the time they were alerted to the blaze.

BUSINESS FACEBOOK-PROBE

U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google Two groups of U.S. state attorneys general on Friday announced separate antitrust probes of large tech companies such as Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

WEWORK-IPO-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources

WeWork owner The We Company plans to proceed with an investor roadshow for its initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, braving concerns over the valuation it can achieve in a listing, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-JUST-MERCY Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

TORONTO (Reuters) - Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx tackle the subjects of wrongful convictions and racism in 'Just Mercy,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-ROGER-WATERS-US-AND-THEM

Roger Waters rocks Venice Film Festival with 'US + THEM' VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters brought his "US + THEM" concert movie to the Venice Film Festival on Friday, transporting audiences to one of his live performances.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN

Nadal battles past Berrettini to reach U.S. Open final NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal moved to the brink of a 19th career Grand Slam title on Friday by beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to reach the U.S. Open final.

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Medvedev contains demons to beat Dimitrov and reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Love him or hate him, Daniil Medvedev will play for a first Grand Slam title after grinding out a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov at the U.S. Open on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TUNISIA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV)

Tunisia holds first ever presidential debates as election looms Tunisian presidential candidates debate each other on live television - a novelty in a country where democracy is still taking root after a 2011 revolution that ended decades of autocratic rule.

7 Sep 23:30 ET / 19:30 GMT POLAND-POLITICS (PIX)

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party to present its program The party gathers in the eastern city of Lublin on its program convention ahead of October 13. elections to lower and upper houses of parliament. Coverage from Warsaw office

7 Sep 16:00 ET / 12:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DORIAN/EVACUEES (PIX) First evacuees fleeing Dorian's Bahamas devastation arrive in Florida port

The first ferry departing the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian rampaged across the islands arrives in West Palm Beach on Saturday, potentially bringing the first evacuees fleeing the devastation to the United States. 7 Sep 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS GREECE-PM/POLICY SPEECH (PIX) (TV)

Greek Prime Minister gives keynote speech on economy Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his economic policies in an annual keynote speech in northern city of Thessaloniki, at the annual international trade fair. Labour unions plan a demonstration around the same time outside to express their demands, grievances for workers.

7 Sep 23:30 ET / 19:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AWARDS (PIX) (TV) Golden and Silver Lion Awards handed out in Venice

The winners of the 76th Venice Film Festival are revealed during a glitzy awards ceremony. 7 Sep 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/MISTER ROGERS (PIX) (TV) World premiere of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," the tale of beloved late American children's TV star Mister Rogers, gets its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, starring Tom Hanks. 7 Sep 02:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Serena Williams plays Bianca Andreescu in the women's U.S. Open final. Meghan Markle will be present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Williams attempts to equal Margaret Court's grand slam record at the fourth time of asking.

7 Sep 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

