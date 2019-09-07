KLM ground staff cancel planned Sunday strike over pay and conditions

Ground staff at Dutch airline KLM have canceled a strike scheduled for Sunday, trade union FNV said. Baggage handlers and other ground personnel of Air France-KLM's Dutch arm were to stop working for four hours on Sunday, starting from 1100 GMT, in pursuit of their demands for higher pay and better working conditions.

But the union said on Saturday that KLM looked prepared to make significant steps to end the dispute. Two-hour strikes led to dozens of delays and cancellations at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport twice this week.

