4 missing after cargo ship overturns off Georgia

The US Coast Guard says rescuers have been stymied in their search for the remaining four crew members of a cargo ship overturned near a Georgia port by a fire onboard the vessel. Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said Sunday afternoon that rescue teams safely evacuated 20 people from the ship in St. Simons Sound, but then determined the situation was too risky to go further inside the vessel.

Reed says rescue teams, which involve federal, state and local agencies, are trying to stabilize the Golden Ray cargo ship to continue their search for the missing crew members. He says they have been unable to determine if the fire has been extinguished.

The cause is under investigation. The ship is lying on its side in St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)