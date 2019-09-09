International Development News
Easyjet confirms interest in Aigle Azur's Orly operations

Reuters London
Updated: 09-09-2019 17:09 IST
British carrier easyJet has expressed an interest in collapsed airline Aigle Azur's operations at Paris Orly airport, a spokesman said on Monday.

The airline filed for bankruptcy and suspended flights last week, leaving 19,000 of passengers stranded.

A French minister named Air France-KLM as a likely bidder for the airline on Monday, but the carrier had no immediate comment on whether it had submitted an offer for all or part of Aigle Azur as a midday court deadline passed.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
