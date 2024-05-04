Mizoram's GST Revenue Surges by 52% in April

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the northeastern state has registered a 52 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April this year.

Quoting the data released by the Union Finance Ministry, Lalduhoma on Friday said that Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in GST in April this year against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period the previous year. He attributed the growth in GST collection to massive efforts made by the state finance, planning and taxation department in revenue collection.

''The reason behind the growth in GST collection is due to the massive efforts made by the finance, planning and taxation departments. People and business communities in particular are also aware of the importance of giving taxes to augment our revenue,'' the chief minister said.

He claimed that the state's financial condition is moving towards stability due to the austerity measures being implemented by legislators and officials. In the Union Finance Ministry's data, Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in April 2024 against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)