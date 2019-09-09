International Development News
Equinor sends two vessels to clean up Bahamas oil spill

Reuters Nassau
Updated: 09-09-2019 18:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@WMO)

Two vessels with clean-up equipment and personnel will arrive to the Bahamas within a few days to deal with an oil spill at the South Riding Point terminal damaged by hurricane Dorian, operator Equinor said on Monday.

The company reiterated there were no indications of ongoing leaks form tanks, as well as no indications that the oil spill was reaching nearby beaches or the ocean.

COUNTRY : Bahamas the
