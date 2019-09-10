International Development News
Development News Edition
Incoming head of EU executive says next steps on Brexit entirely in UK hands

Reuters London
Updated: 10-09-2019 16:35 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The next head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday the next steps on Brexit are entirely in the hands of the United Kingdom.

She said the EU had never wanted Brexit to happen but respected the Britain's decision to go.

"Brexit, should it happen, is not the end of something but the beginning of our future relationship," she said. "I want this relationship, as it has been in the past, to be a good relationship."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
