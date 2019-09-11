Chinese-born Australian lawmaker under fire over past links

Canberra, Sept 11 (AP) The first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament has come under attack over her links to the Chinese foreign influence network. Gladys Liu was elected to the conservative government in May elections.

She came under media scrutiny on Tuesday and Wednesday over her membership to organisations overseen by the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, which exert influence on foreign governments. She told Sky News television on Tuesday that she "cannot recall" being a member of one of those organizations.

But Liu said in a statement Wednesday that she had held an "honorary role" in the organisation but no longer had an association. Opposition lawmakers have accused Liu of making misleading statements about her links to "Chinese Communist Party propaganda arms." (AP) RUP

