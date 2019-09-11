Pakistan Army elevates four major generals to rank of lieutenant generals

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday elevated four major generals to the rank of lieutenant generals as part of a reshuffle, a top military official said. According to the spokesperson of the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the new officers will be posted later on after completion of the formalities related to their promotion.

"Those promoted include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia," the army said. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Army elevated four major generals to the lieutenant general rank.

In September last year, seven major generals were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, a major reshuffle ahead of the retirement of key military commanders. Last month, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term was extended for another three years.

