White House does not plan to give Bahamians temporary protected immigration status -official

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 02:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@pahowho)

The United States does not plan to invoke temporary protected immigration status for Bahamians currently in the United States, a White House official said on Wednesday, after the archipelago was battered by a Category 5 hurricane.

About 2,500 people are feared missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, raising concerns the death toll may significantly rise beyond the 50 reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
