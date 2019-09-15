Delegation of Maldivian civil servants arrives in India for special training programme

A 32-member Maldivian delegation arrived in Mussorie for taking part in the special training programme for Maldivian Civil Servants to be conducted from September 16 to 28, at the hill town and in New Delhi. The special training programme is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Male in June this year on Training and Capacity Building Programme between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Maldives Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Modi, during the visit, emphasised India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and assured India's full support to Maldives in realising its aspirations for broad-based socio-economic development and strengthening of democratic and independent institutions. Moreover, one of the MoUs signed was between the National Center for Good Governance, India and the Civil Services Commission of the Maldives which envisaged capacity building activities for 1000 Civil Servants of Maldives at the National Centre for Good Governance over the next 5 years.

The inaugural session of the Special Training Program for Maldivian Civil Servants will take place on September 16 and would be chaired by K. V. Eapen, Secretary DARPG, Fatimath Amira, Member Civil Services Commission and V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG. Additionally, sessions on Public Policy and Governance, Ethics and Accountability and Redressal of Public Grievances, Motivation, Innovation, Sustainable Development Goals, Promoting Tourism, Regional Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, India - Maldives Relations along with visits to Unique Identification Authority, Passport Sewa Kendra and Election Commission of India will take place.

Senior policymakers from Government of India including K.V.Eapen, Secretary DARPG, Sanjeev Chopra, Director LBSNAA, V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG, Akhilesh Mishra, Director General ICCR, Padamvir Singh, former Director LBSNAA, Siraj Hussain, former Secretary Agriculture, would be addressing the participants in the two-week training program. Dr. Aly Shameem, Chairman of the Civil Services Commission of Maldives would address the valedictory session on September 28, 2019. India is the largest development partner for capacity building of Maldivian Civil Servants. A unique feature of the special training program is that 70 percent of the delegates are women officials. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions conveyed his good wishes for the successful conduct of the Special Training Program for Maldivian Civil Servant. (ANI)

