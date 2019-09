Britain is making progress towards a Brexit deal but significant work remains to be done, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told Sky News on Sunday.

"There's been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes. We can see a landing zone in terms of a future deal but there is significant work still to do," Barclay said.

Barclay said he would be meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

