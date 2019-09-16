Spanish union calls on Iberia airline ground staff to strike for 8 days

A Spanish labor union called on Monday for all ground staff for International Airlines Group's Iberia unit to go on strike every Monday from Sept. 30 to Nov. 18.

Iberia's parent has seen the business at its British Airways unit severely disrupted this month by strikes.

Iberia's ground crew also serves a number of other airlines, including Barcelona-based Vueling.

Also Read: Foreign Ministers of UAE, Liberia hold meeting to boost bilateral relations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)