Spanish union calls on Iberia airline ground staff to strike for 8 days

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 16-09-2019 14:47 IST
A Spanish labor union called on Monday for all ground staff for International Airlines Group's Iberia unit to go on strike every Monday from Sept. 30 to Nov. 18.

Iberia's parent has seen the business at its British Airways unit severely disrupted this month by strikes.

Iberia's ground crew also serves a number of other airlines, including Barcelona-based Vueling.

COUNTRY : Spain
