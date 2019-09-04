Foreign Ministers of UAE, Liberia hold meeting to boost bilateral relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gbehzohngar Milton.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation and exchanged views on the latest regional developments. They also tackled a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Liberian counterpart and stressed the UAE's desire to establish outstanding relations and enhance cooperation with Liberia in all domains.

In turn, Milton emphasized his country's pursuance to develop cooperation while lauding the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally, as well as the enlightened vision of its wise leadership that resulted in accomplishing renaissance in all fields.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Milton signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on political consultations between the two countries.

(With Inputs from APO)