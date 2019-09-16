International Development News
Development News Edition
UK PM Johnson stands in support of Saudi allies after oil attack

Reuters London
Updated: 16-09-2019 16:34 IST
British PM Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in support of his Saudi Arabian allies following an attack on its oil facilities which marked a "wanton violation of international law", his spokesman said.

Asked about releasing oil reserves, the spokesman said Britain's business department was monitoring the situation and working with the International Energy Agency.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
