Mongolia President Battulga on 5-day long visit India from Sept 19

Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, will pay a visit to India from September 19 to 23, Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. Adding that this is the first State visit by a Mongolian President in last 10 years, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, said that two sides will hold in-depth discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The Ministry also said the two countries would also review ongoing cooperation in fields of infrastructure, energy, disaster management, defence, security, culture, and capacity building. Two countries had a strategic partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mongolia. A number of high-level exchanges have taken place since then and the partnership has seen considerable progress during the last few years.

Battulga's visit will help in further deepening and broadening the Strategic Partnership between India and Mongolia. According to MEA, the official programme of Battulga includes a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit to the Rajghat, meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A banquet will be hosted by President Kovind in the honour of the visiting President. Battulga will also participate in an India-Mongolia Business Forum in New Delhi, the ministry added in the release. (ANI)

