Yemen's vice president Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar condemned attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Monday in a tweet, and said they revealed Iran's "destructive role in the region" and its use of Yemen to stage operations.

"We condemn this blatant assault on economic security and stand with our brothers in the kingdom to deter Iran's malicious arms," said Ahmar.

