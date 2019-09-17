Odd News Roundup: If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

This Sunday in South Africa, an accountant, an entrepreneur and a boxing executive are among 20 friends running the Cape Town marathon - with saplings strapped to their backs. The group are promoting the planting of native trees amid a nationwide push to replace invasive species with indigenous one to cope with drought and climate change.

