Odd News Roundup: If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 17-09-2019 10:34 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

If marathons weren't hard enough already: strap a tree to your back

This Sunday in South Africa, an accountant, an entrepreneur and a boxing executive are among 20 friends running the Cape Town marathon - with saplings strapped to their backs. The group are promoting the planting of native trees amid a nationwide push to replace invasive species with indigenous one to cope with drought and climate change.

