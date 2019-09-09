Dell Bets Big on Entrepreneurs in India, Adds Online Sales Strategy for Small Businesses

• Now small business customers can customize and purchase Dell and Dell EMC products and solutions on www.dell.co.in/SmallBiz

• With the new online go-to-market strategy, Dell leverages its 30-year legacy as a trusted partner for businesses

Augmenting the successful direct selling sales model of its small business vertical, Dell in India today announced an online go-to-market strategy for its small business (SB) customers. With this move, Dell has amplified its commitment to SBs, a priority segment. Via www.dell.co.in/SmallBiz, small businesses can now buy customized products and solutions for their specific IT needs. Over the last 33 years, Dell has played the role of a trusted partner for small businesses and understands the opportunity for growth in the segment. Leveraging the company's global legacy in selling directly to this customer base, Dell has emerged as the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India, to do so.

For SBs, technology adoption at the right time can become a game-changer. Having served these customers for more than a decade in India, Dell understands the pulse of small businesses and has been solidifying its presence to become the one-stop-shop for technology needs. Through the online direct sales mechanism, customers will enjoy a seamless purchase experience as per their preference. Customers will be able to choose from award-winning products and further customize configurations as per respective IT needs. Moreover, their purchase will be guided by timely technology adoption advisory, offered exclusively by Dell's 'Small Business Advisors'; trained and certified to serve customers not just at the time of purchase, but also basis assistance throughout their digital transformation. Dell in India has 180+ Trusted Advisors currently, based at Bangalore and Gurgaon.

Commenting on this strategic business development Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India said, "Earlier this year Dell was recognized as the 'Most Trusted Brand' by the TRA[i]. We've come a long way, serving our SB customers and are thankful for their trust in us. With the addition of online sales capability, Dell has come to another step closer to SBs, making 2019 a milestone year. For SBs, in the post GST world, the journey of digital transformation has become more personalized and Dell is poised to service their technology needs through our advisors, a great product portfolio and a seamless purchase experience. I see this new and refined go-to-market strategy, as a sole differentiator for Dell."

By increasing transparency and accessibility to small businesses, Dell is well placed to offer the best of its fixed and mobile computing solutions, that are usually the starting point for technology adoption. From PCs, customers will also be able to progress to customized infrastructure solutions including servers and storage from Dell Technologies family. The technology cycle is aptly completed with Dell's renowned support services, that have been a key call out by individual consumers as well.

The following products and solutions will be available to small business customers:

• Dell Client solutions portfolio to include Vostro, XPS, Latitude line of notebooks in addition to Precision workstations and Vostro and OptiPlex desktops.

• Dell EMC Infrastructure solutions portfolio to include, entry to the mid-segment tower and rack PowerEdge servers

• A complete portfolio of Dell Displays and Client Peripherals

• Dell warranty services portfolio including Pro-Support and Pro-Support Plus

To know more, purchase and to access exclusive online offers, please visit www.dell.co.in/SmallBiz

About Dell

With award-winning desktops, laptops, 2-in-1s, and thin clients, powerful workstations and rugged devices made for specialized environments, monitors, endpoint security solutions and services, Dell give today's workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Dell, a part of Dell Technologies, services customers from consumers to organizations of all sizes across 180 countries with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative end-user portfolio.

